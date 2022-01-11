Japan, South Korea Express Grave Concern As North Korea Fires 2nd Missile Within One Week

As North Korea fired a ballistic missile into its eastern sea, Japan condemned the move and expressed grave concerns over it. This is the second missile launch by the North within a week. Notably, today's missile launch is a series of action plans announced by North leader Kim Jong Un.

Earlier during the COVID lockdown, the North Supreme leader announced to expand the country's nuclear weapons program in defiance of international opposition. According to the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), the North launched a ballistic missile from the area of its northern Jagang province at around 7:27 am. "Our assessment (of the projectile) is that it is a more improved version compared to the ballistic missile that was launched on January 5," read the statement released by JCS.

Citing the Japanese government, Kyodo news said at least one projectile was detonated eastward from inland and is assessed to have landed in the sea outside Japan's exclusive economic zone. Meanwhile, Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida asserted that the officials have been checking the safety of ships and aircraft around Japan. However, he added the officials did not find any immediate reports of disruptions or damage. "It is extremely regrettable that North Korea has continued to fire," missiles so soon after the UN Security Council discussed its response to the North’s earlier launch, Kishida said.

Japanese PM directs officials to prepare for the worst situation

Further, the Prime Minister added he has directed the concerned officials to strengthen monitoring of North Korea's military activities. He also directed the ministers and administrators to make the utmost steps to gather details on the blastoff while ensuring the safety of planes and vessels in and around Japan. Kishida also ordered to prepare their resources to avert an emergency-like situation, reported Kyodo News.

Apart from the Japanese government, South Korea's presidential office expressed grave concern and added they discussed the recent act of North Korea at an emergency National Security Council meeting. The office informed members have urged North Korea to return to talks. President Moon Jae-in expressed concern that North was speeding up its testing activity ahead of the South’s presidential elections in March.

(With inputs from AP)