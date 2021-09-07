As Taliban Announces New Government, Turkey & Russia Express No Rush To Recognize It

The Taliban on Tuesday announced the formation of the 'Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan' government and named Mullah Muhammad Hasan as the acting Prime Minister, while the group's co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar has been appointed as the Deputy Prime Minister. The Taliban government formation came at a time when the insurgent groups were seen opening fire at hundreds of Afghans, mostly women protesting against Pakistan in Kabul.

Turkey & Russia not ready recognise Taliban government

Now, Russia and Turkey came forward stating that they are in no rush to recognise the Taliban government yet. Turkish Foreign Policy expert Yusuf Erim shared Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu's statement, where he urged the world to not rush to recognise the Taliban government.

Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu in his statement also asserted that humanitarian aid to Afghanistan must flow into the country uninterrupted, adding that Turkey cannot shoulder another migrant flow.

Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu: "Our advice to the world is that we should not make hasty decisions about recognizing the Taliban." — Yusuf Erim (@YusufErim34) September 7, 2021

Russia too expressed a similar stance and clarified that Moscow has made no decisions yet on whether or not it should recognize the Taliban.

Russian News agency TASS quoted Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov who said, "You know that no decisions to recognize the Taliban have been made so far. Also, you know that we are keeping a close watch on what is happening there. What is most important, we are trying to understand to what extent the Taliban's promises and statements will correlate with their future actions," said Peskov.

Taliban New 'Caretaker' Government: List of key ministry holders

Mullah Muhammad Hasan is the Prime Minister

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar is Deputy Prime Minister

Mullah Yaqub is Minister of Defense

Sirajuddin Haqqani is Interior Minister

Mullah Amir Khan Muttaqi is Foreign Minister

Zabihullah Mujahid is Information minister

