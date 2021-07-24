As Taliban Demands Sacking Of Ashraf Ghani, Joe Biden Dials Counterpart To Assure Support

Amid the escalating tensions in Afghanistan, President Ashraf Ghani on Friday spoke to US President Joe Biden over the phone where the latter assured continued support for the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF). During the conversation, the two counterparts discussed peace and security for the war-torn nation and the need to preserve the gains of the last twenty years. Ashraf Ghani added that he was 'confident' that the US would 'protect and defend' Afghanistan even as its troops exit the country after two decades.

This evening, I spoke with President Biden over a phone call. We discussed the evolving but continuing relationship between the two countries. President Biden reassured me that support for the ANDSF will continue. We have confidence that they will protect & defend Afghanistan. — Ashraf Ghani (@ashrafghani) July 23, 2021

We stressed on the importance of the Afghans coming together for peace and security. And reiterated the enduring partnership, continued diplomatic and economic support for the Afghan government, security forces and the importance of preserving the gains of the last twenty years. — Ashraf Ghani (@ashrafghani) July 23, 2021

Taliban demands ouster of Ghani

The call between Ashraf Ghani and Joe Biden comes hours after the Taliban announced that there won’t be peace in Afghanistan until there is a new negotiated government in Kabul and President Ashraf Ghani is removed. In an exclusive interview with The Associated Press, Taliban spokesman, Suhail Shaheen revealed the demands of the militant group and slammed Ghani for being a 'war monger'. It also reiterated the alleged fraud that surrounded his 2019 election win where both Ghani and his rival Abdullah Abdullah had declared themselves president.

The Taliban spokesperson said, “I want to make it clear that we do not believe in the monopoly of power because any governments who (sought) to monopolize power in Afghanistan in the past, were not successful governments. Before any ceasefire, there must be an agreement on a new government acceptable to us and to other Afghans. Then there will be no war.”

US launches airstrikes in support

The US has launched several overnight airstrikes in Afghanistan over the past few days to support the security forces fighting the Taliban, Pentagon confirmed on Thursday. The airstrikes are said to have killed at least 5 Taliban terrorists in several provinces in the last three days. In an interview, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby stated that while he could not provide details on the airstrikes, the US was committed to helping the Afghan security forces and the Afghan government going forward. Similar statements were previously given by US President Joe Biden and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. Head of the US Army Central Command (Centcom), General Kenneth McKenzie, is said to have authorized the strikes in Afghanistan.

(With Agency Inputs)