As Taliban Takes Over Afghan, French Ambassador Shares Video Of Leaving Kabul With Others

As the Taliban took total control of Afghanistan and its military power, French ambassador to Afghanistan David Martinon on Sunday, August 15, left Kabul. Taking to his official Twitter handle, David Martinon shared a video of him and others leaving on a helicopter. "Leaving the former Green Zone," the French ambassador captioned the video.

This latest development comes after Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani along with other government officials had to resign and flee the country. Ashraf Ghani has flown to Tajikistan along with other top officials, even as a leadership council he has entrusted his powers to negotiates with Taliban.

President Ashraf Ghani, who had earlier assured citizens of Afghanistan that they will be safe in the country, has now fled. This comes amid the news of the negotiation of power between the Taliban and the Afghan government. The government has surrendered earlier in the day and an interim government of the Taliban will have control over Afghanistan’s administration and military.

Taliban’s co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani is now expected to take over as the country’s new President amid the crisis, as per reports. However, the process of the transition of power has remained largely violence-free, as no retaliation was seen by the Afghan forces after the Taliban encircled Kabul.

Meanwhile, Amrullah Saleh (Vice President - Islamic Republic of Afghanistan) has said he "will never, ever and under no circumstances bow down to the Taliban terrorists." Incidentally, it is unknown where he is either, and reports indicate he's fled as well.

"I will never betray the soul and the legacy of my hero Ahmad Shah Masoud, the commander, the legend and the guide. I won't disappoint millions who listened to me. I will never be under one ceiling with the Taliban. NEVER," he wrote on Twitter, presumably from some distance away.

The new Taliban-led Afghanistan government will be reportedly led by top Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar. As per sources, Mullah Baradar has the backing of Qatar, which has been helping the Taliban and Afghan govt negotiate (to no logical end), and with the green light from the US.

