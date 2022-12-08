As Xi Jinping Visits Saudi Arabia, A Look At The Growing Relationship Between The Two

China's President Xi Jinping has landed in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh for a diplomatic visit, as per a report from CNN. Xi Jinping's visit is quite significant because it comes at a time when relations between Washington DC and Riyadh are fraying. US President Joe Biden visited Saudi Arabia earlier in the year but he had very little to show after the visit. The Saudis sent comparatively low-level government ministers and officials to welcome Biden and the welcome which he received was much more mellow compared to the welcome other American presidents have received over the years.

In comparison, Xi Jinping received a welcome filled with pomp and glory. As soon as Xi's jet entered Saudi airspace, four Saudi fighter jets started escorting him and when his jet entered Riyadh's airspace, six Saudi Hawk jets started escorting him. He was greeted with a 21-gun salute as the Saudi sky got painted with colors of the Chinese national flag. Xi is on a state visit to Saudi Arabia at the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia. He will be attending the first China-Arab States Summit and the China-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit, as per a report from CGTN.

Why is there friction between US and Saudi Arabia?

The US is irked with Saudi Arabia because Riyadh chose to use its membership in OPEC+ in a manner that did not suit American interests. The friction between Riyadh and Washington DC started when Joe Biden, during the 2020 presidential elections, started criticising Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and even went to the extent of saying that he will make Saudi Arabia a "pariah" nation. These statements did not go down well in Riyadh. Many Saudis actually like the Crown Prince, he is quite popular amongst his own people, especially for his actions against other rich families in Saudi Arabia. He is perceived as an elite who is ready to crack down on fellow elites, which has earned him the good grace of common Saudi citizens. Biden's statement created a lot of animosity and according to a report from the Atlantic, MBS took those statements quite personally.

MBS's controversial policies and actions, which have included the war in Yemen, the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and the detention of political dissidents also contributed to the friction between both nations. Riyadh, which has historically been an important nation for Washington DC. One of the main reasons for the importance of the US-Saudi relationship is the fact that Saudi Arabia is the world's largest exporter of oil. This makes it a critical player in the global energy market, and the United States relies heavily on Saudi oil to meet its energy needs.

Additionally, Saudi Arabia is a key ally for the United States in the Middle East, and the two countries have worked together to counter the influence of Iran in the region. Now, Riyadh is attempting to hedge its relationship with the US by developing closer ties with China. Riyadh wants to become a member of the SCO. This suits China perfectly as it is looking to gain influence in the Middle East. Saudi Arabia is also China's biggest oil supplier and creating distance between the US and Saudi Arabia won't hurt China.

Beijing and Riyadh's growing ties and its implications

In recent years, there has been a growing trend of closer ties between Saudi Arabia and China. This relationship is significant for a number of reasons, and it has important implications for the United States and other countries in the region. One of the key examples of growing ties between Saudi Arabia and China is the increasing economic cooperation between the two countries. China is now one of Saudi Arabia's largest trading partners, and the two countries have been working together on a number of major infrastructure projects. For example, China is helping to finance and construct a new high-speed railway that will connect the cities of Mecca and Medina, and the two countries have also signed a number of deals related to energy and mining.

Another important aspect of the relationship between Saudi Arabia and China is the growing military cooperation between the two countries. China has been providing Saudi Arabia with advanced weapons systems, including drones and air defense systems. Additionally, the two countries have conducted joint military exercises in the past, and there have been reports of plans for a permanent Chinese military base in Saudi Arabia.

The growing ties between Saudi Arabia and China have important implications for the United States. First and foremost, the increased economic cooperation between the two countries could potentially lead to a reduction in US influence in the region. Additionally, the growing military cooperation between Saudi Arabia and China could potentially challenge US dominance in the Middle East. Finally, the closer relationship between Saudi Arabia and China could also lead to increased competition between the United States and China for influence in the region.