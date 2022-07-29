Last Updated:

As Xi Warns Biden Of 'playing With Fire' On Taiwan, China's Jets Breach Taipei's Airspace

Three Chinese military aircraft were spotted Thursday in Taiwan’s air defence identification zone (ADIZ), authorities said, within hours of the Xi-Biden talks

Taiwan

Three Chinese military aircraft were purportedly spotted inside Taiwan’s air defence identification zone (ADIZ) on Thursday, authorities said. For months, the Xi Jinping government has been using military threats and surveillance to intimidate the autonomously ruled democratic island nation which is located merely 100 kilometres from the Chinese mainland. According to a report, Thursday’s security breach marked the 20th intrusion since the start of this month. 

According to Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence, two Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Xian JH-7 fighter bombers entered the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ. Furthermore, one Shaanxi Y-8 reconnaissance plane flew into both the southwest and southeast corners of the zone. Taipei responded, as per the ministry, by sending a fighter plane to the area, issuing radio warnings, and deploying air defence missile systems to track the PLAAF planes. Here, it is pertinent to note that an ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves.

China, which is accused of trying to alter the status quo in the Indo-Pacific regularly sends military aircraft near Taiwan. But Taipei has remained steadfast and defiant. As fear of a possible Chinese invasion, inspired by Russia’s military offensive in Ukriane lingers, the island is pulling all stops to efforts to bolster its military preparedness. Earlier on Wednesday, Taiwanese Army Kinmen Defense Command carried out a joint anti-landing operation on Kinmen's Houhu Beach using various types of artillery and light and heavy weapons to carry out live-fire drills.

What's interesting is that the incursions came as US President Joe Biden held a 2 hour 17 minutes phone conversation with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. As the topic of Taiwanese sovereignty was discussed, Jinping warned Biden against “playing with fire”. He said, "Public opinion shall not be violated, and if you play with fire you get burned. I hope the US side can see this clearly," according to China's state news agency.

Four days of military exercises 

In a press release, the Taiwanese Defence ministry said, "As Han Kuang 38th Exercise kicked off today, our airmen with the 1st Tactical Fighter Wing ROCAF relocated their IDF fighters while local anti-air artillery units watched over the surrounding airspace. We ROCArmedForces ensure our capacity in all domains to protect our country." 

US sends frigate ahead of Pelosi's visit

Given China baring its fangs in opposition to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's plan to fly to self-administered Taiwan, the US military on July 26 sailed its only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan towards Taiwan strait. USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) departed Changi Naval Base, Singapore after concluding a port visit with the cruiser USS Antietam (CG-54). Despite the military threat. Pelosi has been adamant about visiting Taiwan, as part of her trip to Aisa.

