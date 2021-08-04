ASEAN Countries Pick Brunei's Second Foreign Minister To Deal With Myanmar's Junta

After ousting the elected government in February this year, Southeast Asian foreign ministers have picked Brunei Second Foreign Minister Erywan Yusof as their special envoy to Myanmar on Wednesday, August 4. In a joint statement after their annual meeting, foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asians said Erywan will begin his work in Myanmar to build trust and confidence with full access to all parties concerned. The breakthrough decision came after international pressure mounted on the war-torn country as well as the ASEAN group to resolve violence and instability.

Erywan was among the least four candidates proposed by the ASEAN countries

However, the 10-nation bloc has refused to raise the issue of political detention including the illegal confinement of Aung San Suu Kyi since February 1. According to a report by AP, Brunei Second Foreign Minister was among the least four candidates proposed by the ASEAN countries. The report said that the junta was believed to have preferred a former Thai diplomat. Meanwhile, Sidharto Suryodipuro, head of ASEAN Cooperation at Indonesia’s Foreign Ministry, asserted it was an arduous process to persuade Myanmar to commit to the envoy and the mediation process.

Still uncertain when the Myanmar military leaders would allow access to Suu Kyi

Suryodipuro said that the newly appointed special envoy to Myanmar is expected to draw up a timeline on his mission in order to ease the violence and meet with all parties involved. "Myanmar must now work together in the context of ASEAN because the success of the special envoy will be Myanmar’s success to get out of the crisis that now has become multilayered, involving not just political but also humanitarian issues.” Despite today's major development, it is still uncertain when the Myanmar military leaders would allow access to Suu Kyi.

Myanmar Junta Chief promises to hold multi-party elections

Earlier this week, Myanmar military leader Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing announced to conduct "free and fair" general elections in 2023. The August 1 announcement came six months after it had taken illegal charge of the country. In a recorded televised address, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing pledged to hold the multiparty general election without fail. "We must create conditions to hold a free and fair multiparty general election. We have to make preparations. I pledge to hold the multiparty general election without fail," said the senior military leader. It is also worth noting that the military ruler had appointed a new election commission to take charge of the polls.

More than 900 were killed in the deadly clash between civilians and military

The military takeover was met with massive public protests that resulted in a lethal crackdown by security forces who routinely fire live ammunition into crowds. According to a tally kept by the independent Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, at least 939 people have been killed in the protest. Casualties are also rising among the military and police as armed resistance grows in both urban and rural areas.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image Credit: AP)