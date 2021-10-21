ASEAN's Emphasis On Cyber Connectivity & Security Resonate Deeply With India, Affirms MEA

The emphasis of the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Cyber Security and Cyber connectivity in accordance with international laws 'resonates deeply' with India's approach towards Cyberspace, Ministery of External Affairs Secretary (East) Riva Ganguly Das stated while addressing the third India-ASEAN Track 1.5 Dialogue on cyber issues. She also highlighted India's efforts towards mitigating cyber threats domestically. "Through platforms capable of supporting and sustaining the efforts in securing cyberspace as well as through the adoption of comprehensive policies such as the New National Cyber Security Policy," India has been instrumental in working towards mitigating cyber threats in the country, she asserted.

The MEA official further spoke about the "crucial need" for international cooperation to exchange experiences and enhance practices for the security of information infrastructures.

Emphasising the need for bilateral and international cooperation on cyber security, Das added that the "need for cooperation between India and ASEAN member countries in the field is self-evident".

Last year during the India-ASEAN 1.5 Dialogue, the Indian official stated that increased dependence on digital technologies has created both pressure and opportunities for creative policy solutions and regional collaboration to foster a secure, resilient and equitable cyberspace. Referring to the same, Das stated that proactive cyber attacks have posed a great threat to the secure, free and accessible cyber environment.

India is committed to a secure, free, accessible cyberspace: MEA

Highlighting ASEAN's efforts to tackle cyber security challenges and confidence-building measures, Das added that "India has also been committed to an open, secure, free, accessible and stable cyberspace environment." This will become an engine for innovation, economic growth, sustainable development, ensure free flow of information, and respect Cultural and linguistic diversity, she said, adding that "Women's corporate to build this digital divide through capacity building to create globally secure cyberspace."

"Without transformative technology initiatives in recent years such as 'IndiaStack', Aadhar, and UPI we have successfully leveraged the tremendous potential of Cyber technologies in implementing the SDG agenda and improving governance," Das said. However, the "overarching objectives" are to ensure growth and empowerment of all humanity, she concluded.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: @MEAIndia_Twitter)