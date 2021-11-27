ASEM Summit: Japan PM Raises Concerns Over Human Rights Abuses In China

Amid escalating tensions in the Indo-Pacific region, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expressed strong concern over human rights issues in China. Speaking at the 13th ASEM Summit of leaders from about 50 Asian and European countries virtually, on Friday, he voiced concerns about the instances of human rights abuse in Hong Kong as well as in China's Xinjiang province. Criticising China's military build-up in the South China Sea, PM Kishida asserted his strong opposition to Beijing's unilateral attempts to change the status quo along the region, Kyodo News reported.

PM Kishida's remarks come a day after leaders of European countries expressed concern about friction between China and other nations over human rights and territorial issues. The leaders also highlighted the situation in Myanmar, which is currently under a military regime after a coup toppled its civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi in February, this year. Myanmar opted out from the summit, after being told that only "non-political representatives" could participate in the virtual conference, the Japanese publication reported, citing sources from the Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Japan vows to amp up defence amid growing threats from China and North Korea

PM Kishida on Saturday vowed "to consider" all options, including acquiring enemy base strike capability to create a stronger self-defence force to counter threats from China and North Korea. Speaking at his first troop review, he also emphasised that the security situation around Japan is rapidly changing and that the "reality is severer than ever." Talking about the test-fire of ballistic missiles and Chinese military build-up in the Indo-Pacific region, Kishida has decided to consider all options and lead a "calm and realistic" discussion to determine what is needed to protect people's lives and gain understanding, AP reported.

On Friday, Kishida's Cabinet approved a 770 billion yen (approximately Rs 50,995.64 crore) request for an extra defence budget through March to expedite the purchase of missiles, anti-submarine rockets and other weapons. However, the possibility of possessing so-called enemy base strike capability has been a divisive issue because opponents say it violates Japan's war-renouncing Constitution.

“The security environment surrounding Japan has been rapidly changing at an unprecedented speed. Things that used to happen only in science-fiction novels are today's reality,” Kishida said.

(With inputs from AP, Image: AP/Shutterstock)