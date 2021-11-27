ASEM Summit: VP Naidu Says Road To Fighting Climate Change Is Through Climate Justice

Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu, on Friday, stressed the importance of climate justice to combat climate change while addressing the Retreat Session of the 13th ASEM Summit. With an eye towards building a more sustainable and equitable world, VP Naidu highlighted that the European Union (EU) and India shared common interest on the issue of climate change and that the "road to fighting climate change is through climate justice, which requires countries to take a bigger and long-term picture." He also shed light on the inadequacies brought out by the COVID-19 pandemic and called for a multilateral and collaborative approach to address the gaps.

It is pertinent to mention that VP Naidu addressed the session on the second day of the 13th ASEM Summit, which commenced on November 25 in a virtual format. The theme for the year "Strengthening Multilateralism for Shares Growth" focused on establishing "cooperation beyond geopolitical divides," as said by EU chief Ursula Von der Leyen in her opening speech at the summit.

"Oceans are pathways to prosperity": VP Naidu

Stressing the importance of Maritime Security in an increasingly globalised world, the VP also underscored that the oceans are the "pathways to prosperity" and it is important that their access remain free and unencumbered, both from traditional and non-traditional threats, a statement released by the MEA said, quoting the VP. He also outlined five principles that defined India's approach including free, open, and secure maritime trade. Additionally, he also emphasised that India engaged in a peaceful settlement of maritime disputes based on international law, collective address of natural disasters and maritime threats, preservation of the maritime environment and maritime resources, and encouraging responsible maritime connectivity based on sustainability and absorption capacity of countries, the MEA statement added.

The 13th ASEM Summit concluded today. Speaking at the Retreat Session, Vice President @MVenkaiahNaidu touched upon various issues of common interest including adopting a multilateral and collaborative approach to fight COVID-19, ensuring maritime security and climate justice. pic.twitter.com/50XUZriNEQ — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) November 26, 2021

"India has contributed to making the world safer"

Talking about India's contribution to the fight against the COVID pandemic, VP Naidu asserted that "by controlling the transmission of infection in one-sixth of the world's population, India has contributed to making the world safer." Calling for a multilateral and collaborative approach to address the supply chain disparities, VP stated, "a different world awaits us" in the post-pandemic era. Reaffirming India's commitment to share its experience and resources with the world to ensure security and growth for all regions, he confirmed that India is also in the process of restarting the global export of vaccines to countries in need.

"It is one that puts a greater premium on trust and transparency, resilience and reliability, as also on choices and redundancy,” he said and observed that the ASEM process, bringing together countries of Asia and Europe, has a critical role to play in this regard," MEA quoted VP Naidu.

