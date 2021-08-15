Ashraf Ghani Flees Afghanistan As His Govt Surrenders To Taliban; Likely In Tajikistan

As the Taliban moves closer in its aim to rule war-torn Afghanistan, another breaking development has stunned the people across the globe. Based on accounts of Afghan media as well as the words of Afghanistan's former CEO Abdullah Absullah, the incumbent President Ashraf Ghani has fled the country and has flown to Tajikistan along with other top officials, even as a leadership council he has entrusted his powers to negotiates with Taliban.

President Ashraf Ghani, who had earlier assured citizens of Afghanistan that they will be safe in the country, has now fled. This comes amid the news of negotiation of power between the Taliban and the Afghan government. The government has surrendered earlier in the day and an interim government of the Taliban will have control over Afghanistan’s administration and military.

Taliban’s co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani is now expected to take over as the country’s new President amid the crisis, as per reports. However, the process of the transition of power has remained largely violence-free, as no retaliation was seen by the Afghan forces after the Taliban encircled Kabul.

On the other hand, Amrullah Saleh (Vice President - Islamic Republic of Afghanistan) has said he "will never, ever and under no circumstances bow to the Taliban terrorists." Incidentally, it is unknown where he is either, and reports indicate he's fled as well.

"I will never betray the soul and the legacy of my hero Ahmad Shah Masoud, the commander, the legend and the guide. I won't disappoint millions who listened to me. I will never be under one ceiling with the Taliban. NEVER," he wrote on Twitter, presumably from some distance away.

The new Taliban-led Afghanistan government will be reportedly led by top Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar. As per sources, Mullah Baradar has the backing of Qatar, which has been helping the Taliban and Afghan govt negotiate (to no logical end), and with the green light from the US.

Taliban issues statement after entering Kabul

After infiltrating the outskirts of Kabul, the Taliban had issued a statement saying that they have no plans to take the Afghan capital by force. Three Afghan officials have told AP that the fighters were in the districts of Kalakan, Qarabagh, and Paghman in the capital. The Taliban's statement came after the Afghan Interior Ministry announced that the Taliban had begun entering the Afghan capital from all sides.

"The Taliban instructs all its forces to stand at the gates of Kabul, not to try to enter the city. Till the completion of the transition process, the security of Kabul city must be maintained. We do not intend to take revenge on anyone, all those who have served in military and civilian sectors in the Kabul administration are forgiven and safe. All should stay in their place and home and not try to leave the country," stated the Taliban.

In response, Afghanistan's Acting Interior Minister Abdul Sattar Mirzakwal also announced that Kabul will not be attacked by the Taliban and that the transition will happen peacefully, as per Tolo news, confirming the government has surrendered. He assured residents that security forces will ensure the security of the city.

Update: The Taliban has since announced it is entering Kabul, as government and security officials have evacuated their posts and positions, and there is nobody to safeguard citizens.

Image: ANI / PTI