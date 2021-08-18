Ashraf Ghani Posts First Video Message After Escaping Afghanistan; Defends Decisions

After fleeing Afghanistan, President-in-exile Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday addressed the world on his official Facebook page. Ghani, who is presently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on 'humanitarian grounds', fled the country right after surrendering to the Taliban as it breached the capital city-Kabul, in a bid to 'prevent further bloodshed'.

Ghani, in a video address in Pashto, said that he had left security in the hands of the country's forces, and that the Taliban had been searching for him. He said he was forced to flee to make sure a huge disaster is prevented. "They were looking to find me, what has happened in Afghanistan 25 years ago was going to happen again. That was something that needed to be avoided, a shameful development like that needed to be avoided," he said.

Highlights of Ashraf Ghani's address:

Says he fled to avoid mass bloodshed

Confirms he's in UAE

Denies taking any money with him

Supports efforts of Abdullah Abdullah to forge consensus

Claims he still has a role to play in Afghan politics and in effort to achieve peace

Cites his security forces advising him to flee, and refuses to be judged for doing so

'Wanted to transfer power to Taliban peacefully but was evicted from Afghanistan against his will'

He informed that he fled the country without taking his books, which were his "main assets". He further said that some confidential documents were left at Presidential Palace in Kabul. "They (confidential documents) are in the hand of others, I left with nothing but salwar Kameez and waistcoat, I did not take anything with me," Ghani said.

Ghani also called the reports of him taking money with him are false. Earlier reports suggested that Ghani fled with cars and a helicopter full of cash.

Furthermore, Ashraf Ghani also backed the discussions led by former Afghanistan CEO and chairperson for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah and former President Hamid Karzai. He didn't mention Amrullah Saleh, his Vice President who has named himself caretaker President after Ghani's ouster.

The former President informed that is in the United Arab Emirates and is in consultations with others to continue his "efforts to achieve peace for Afghans."