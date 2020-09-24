Ashraf Ghani Urges UNGA Leaders To Make Afghanistan 'sovereign United, Democratic'

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani while addressing the 75th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Wednesday, September 23 sought assistance in eradicating “the roots of the terrorism" blighting the region and urged global leaders to help achieve a "sovereign, united and democratic Afghanistan". Earlier this month the Afghan government led by President Ashraf Ghani entered into peace talks with the Taliban in Qatar.

Afghanistan needs the UN Charter: Ghani

President Ashraf Ghani said, “The untold sorrow of our people during the last 40 years serves as a reminder of the relevance of the UN charter and also of its unfulfilled promise for maintaining international peace and security”. The Afghan President added that the people of Afghanistan were living through the fifth wave of terrorism wherein the warfare was totally unconventional and therefore making peace more of a challenge.

Ghani reiterated the importance of the talks with the Taliban and added, “The role of the UN and our international partners and allies will continue to be extremely important as our negotiating team sits across from the Taliban”. The primary objective of the talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban was to agree on a cease-fire that would bring an end to the violence and the killing in the war-torn country.

Khalilzad Reaffirms UNSC's Commitment to Peace In Afghanistan

Earlier this week, the United Nations Security Council issued a statement wherein the council reaffirmed its commitment to Afghanistan’s "sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity & national unity". US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad in a series of tweets on Saturday, September 19 shared the statement and said that the UNSC "supports the path the parties are currently on, which is to find a political settlement that accommodates all Afghans, one the region and international community can endorse in spirit and inaction”.

The US Special Representative went on to add that the peace talks between the two parties give Afghan leaders a unique opportunity to end the ongoing conflict. The UNSC statement also added that sustainable and long-lasting peace in Afghanistan can only be achieved through comprehensive and inclusive talks. The UN body also hopes that a comprehensive ceasefire agreement will also be reached by both parties.

