US Special Representative Khalilzad Reaffirms UNSC's Commitment to Peace In Afghanistan

United Nations Security Council has issued a statement regarding the ongoing Afghan peace talks, reaffirming its commitment to Afghanistan’s "sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity & national unity".

US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad in a series of tweets on Saturday, September 19 said the statement "supports the path the parties are currently on, which is to find a political settlement that accommodates all Afghans, one the region and international community can endorse in spirit and inaction”.

'Comprehensive and inclusive' talks the only way: UNSC

Khalilzad went on to say that the intra-Afghan peace talks present a unique opportunity as the two parties embroiled in the conflict are negotiating directly and there is also widespread international support for the ongoing peace negotiation. The UNSC statement also added that sustainable and long-lasting peace in Afghanistan can only be achieved through comprehensive and inclusive talks. The UN body also hopes that a comprehensive ceasefire agreement will also be reached by both parties.

According to reports, the representatives from the Afghanistan government and Taliban will next meet on Saturday, September 26 to discuss ‘rules and regulations’. There are four major points of contention between the two negotiating parties, one of which involves the use of the word ‘war'; the Taliban wishes for it to be replaced by the word ‘conflict’.

The intra-Afghan peace talks are a result of an agreement signed between Washington and the Taliban back in February. The opening ceremony of the talks was attended by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who said the talks presented a ‘historic opportunity’ towards achieving peace in Afghanistan. While the talks are currently being held in Qatar, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan have offered to host any future talks between the Taliban and Afghan government.

