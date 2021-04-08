AstraZeneca Covid Vaccine May Have Causal Link With Blood Clots; Not Confirmed: WHO Panel

Experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday said that there is a possibility that there is a link between AstraZeneca's COVID-19 doses and blood clots, but there is no confirmation yet. They also informed that reports of such cases are rare.

In a statement, the WHO Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety said, "Based on current information, a causal relationship between the vaccine and the occurrence of blood clots with low platelets is considered plausible but is not confirmed." READ | 'COVID reset' discussed at WFEB mega event, IEL CEO bats for broader collaboration

Meanwhile, WHO has also said that there are chances of COVID-19 getting transmitted from human beings to animals like dogs, cats, and tigers. The WHO representative to Russia Melita Vujnovic said on April 5 that coronavirus usually transmits between humans but new studies have shown chances of human to animal transmission.WHO has also advised COVID-positive patients to maintain distance from their pets and that infected people should limit their interaction with their pets and other animals.

India Becomes World's Fastest COVID-19 Vaccinating Country

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Wednesday that India has surpassed the United States to become the world's fastest vaccinating country, with an average daily rate of 30,93,861 vaccine doses. According to the ministry, the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has now reached 8.70 crore, with over 33 lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours.

More than 9 crore COVID19 vaccine doses administered, till now, the Ministry of Health informed on Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, April 7, Maharashtra reported its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with 59,907 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus. This propelled the State's COVID-19 tally to 31,73,261. At present, there are 5,01,559 active cases in the state. With 30,296 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number recovered soared to 26,13,627. With Mumbai recording 10,428 cases in the day, it remains a major novel coronavirus hotspot in the state.

(With Agency Inputs)

Image : AP