Astronaut Shares Images Of Earth From Space, Flat Earthers Not Convinced

Jessica Meir, a NASA astronaut, stationed at the International Space Station (ISS) shared some incredible pictures showing Earth from space. However, there is this one group of people who are not convinced by the amazing photo series shared by the astronaut. Yes, the flat earthers are not ready to accept the pictures shared by Jessica Meir from the onboard of ISS. Jessica shared the pictures from her Twitter handle on January 10 and many people thanked her for sharing the beautiful images. Although, not everyone was satisfied with the photos and they instantly put forward their point of view.

The first orientation may make more sense to you, but to me this is the ever-changing skyline on @Space_Station (photo 3). Perspective. The constant traffic of visiting vehicles makes for diverse vistas. Now the #Canadarm2 keeps #Cygnus company after @SpaceX #Dragon’s departure. pic.twitter.com/jfLMcDaf8R — Jessica Meir (@Astro_Jessica) January 10, 2020

Flat earthers react

The post by Jessica Meir attracted a lot of reactions with some coming from the flat earthers themselves. Many of whom accused Jessica of using a fisheye lens to capture the images as they believe that it is impossible to view the whole round earth from 400 km above the planet. The International Space Station orbits the earth at a height of around 250 miles (400 km).

Yes. That's fish eye lens. Make earth looks like round. Actually, the earth is Flat! — Santai Saja (@Sakadaekk) January 10, 2020

So from 400km above the earth you can view the whole round earth?

Yeah very believable. — David G (@Emrebal90172083) January 10, 2020

Nice try with the fish eye, but it's flat. — Daren Willcock (@mmafightcoach) January 10, 2020

NASA on its official website has explained how we know that the earth is round. And an excerpt from the explanation might convince the usually unpersuadable flat earthers. It says, "Humans have known that Earth is round for more than 2,000 years! The ancient Greeks measured shadows during the summer solstice and also calculated Earth's circumference. They used positions of stars and constellations to estimate distances on Earth. They could even see the planet's round shadow on the moon during a lunar eclipse. (We still can see this during lunar eclipses.)"

Jessica Meir was launched to the ISS on September 25, 2019, onboard Soyuz MS-15. In October 2019, Mier along with Christina Koch became one of the first women to participate in an all-female spacewalk. Jessica was selected by the NASA for Astronaut Group 21 in June 2013 and she completed her training by July 2015.

