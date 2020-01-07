NASA Satellite Shows Smoke From Australian Wildfires Has Now Reached South America

NASA images show that the smoke from the horrible bushfires that have been devastating Australia have reached South America. South America is 12,000 kilometres away from Australia. Smoke clouds that were seen leaving Australia's east coast are said to have been bigger than the United States.

'Heartbreaking' images

The images that show the smoke from Australian bushfires reaching South America were taken by Suomi NPP satellite on January 1 and show the smoke travelling over the South Pacific Ocean for 10 days before being dispelled by the wind. The smoke covered most of Chile and Argentina, as well as parts of Uruguay, Brazil, Paraguay, Peru, Ecuador and Colombia.

Satellite images shows New Zealand and South America are shrouded with Australia's bushfire smoke https://t.co/ojCEWKmIpz pic.twitter.com/WtrkqI5zQ3 — Siglov Freudivan (@DerangedRadio) January 7, 2020

As fires continue to rage in southern and eastern Australia, @NASAEarth is tracing their trails through the atmosphere >> https://t.co/lhKI4BTZ0k pic.twitter.com/VzaG3t81Ei — NASA Marshall (@NASA_Marshall) November 22, 2019

People online have been sharing of how smoke for the Australian bushfire has been effecting the skies in Auckland, New Zealand, almost 2000 kilometres away.

Just took this photo outside my house in Auckland. No filter. The sky really is this colour. This is the extent of the Australian Bush fires - visible in New Zealand over 2000 kilometres away. #AustraliaBurns pic.twitter.com/gCmEFuavVt — Sarah Sketcher (@sarahsketcher) January 5, 2020

The sky is yellow in New Zealand because of the bushfires in Australia. Flooding in Venice, Amazon fires, dying reefs and the mass extinction of thousands of species.



We can’t continue with business as usual and turn our planet into Mars. Shame on leaders who ignore science. pic.twitter.com/RKy415cTMr — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) January 5, 2020

The earth satellite of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has revealed 'heartbreaking' images of Australia bushfires showing the island continent covered in a thick blanket of smoke. As Australia battles the worst wildfires, NASA captured the colour image of the southeastern part of the country on January 4. The white patches of smoke will apparently become 'pyrocumulonimbus' clouds created by heat rising from the fire. Earlier, NASA had also shown the same blanket of smoke on January 3 saying it turned 'day to night'.

When smoke turns day to night.



In southeastern #Australia, fires are continuing to rage. #Landsat 8 acquired this image of thick smoke blanketing Mallacoota on January 1, 2020. https://t.co/JlzEUelhcl #Victoria pic.twitter.com/F5ld4eDPYZ — NASA Earth (@NASAEarth) January 3, 2020

