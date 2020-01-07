The Debate
NASA Satellite Shows Smoke From Australian Wildfires Has Now Reached South America

Rest of the World News

NASA satellite images show that the smoke from the horrible bushfires that have been devastating Australia have reached Auckland, New Zealand and South America.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
NASA satellite

NASA images show that the smoke from the horrible bushfires that have been devastating Australia have reached South America. South America is 12,000 kilometres away from Australia. Smoke clouds that were seen leaving Australia's east coast are said to have been bigger than the United States.

'Heartbreaking' images

The images that show the smoke from Australian bushfires reaching South America were taken by Suomi NPP satellite on January 1 and show the smoke travelling over the South Pacific Ocean for 10 days before being dispelled by the wind. The smoke covered most of Chile and Argentina, as well as parts of Uruguay, Brazil, Paraguay, Peru, Ecuador and Colombia. 

People online have been sharing of how smoke for the Australian bushfire has been effecting the skies in Auckland, New Zealand, almost 2000 kilometres away.

The earth satellite of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has revealed 'heartbreaking' images of Australia bushfires showing the island continent covered in a thick blanket of smoke. As Australia battles the worst wildfires, NASA captured the colour image of the southeastern part of the country on January 4. The white patches of smoke will apparently become 'pyrocumulonimbus' clouds created by heat rising from the fire. Earlier, NASA had also shown the same blanket of smoke on January 3 saying it turned 'day to night'. 

Published:
