Astronomers Captured 'brightest Light Ever' Released By Gamma-ray Burst

Astronomers recently captured the 'brightest light' ever released by Gamma-ray bursts which occurred due to the explosions. According to reports, the explosions from which the lights were captured were Gamma-ray bursts with a lot energy or short eruptions and the scientists added that these lights originated in galaxies billions of years away from earth.

The first Gamma-ray burst was captured in the year 2018 while the second GRB that was captured in January 2019, produced light that apparently had 100 billion times energy as the light visible to the human eye. According to reports, the Hubble Space Telescope captured the light 50 seconds after the GRB's came to their notice.

Two gamma-ray bursts from exploding stars in far-off galaxies have created record-breaking high-energy protons with light from the explosion carrying up to 1 trillion volts revealing the details of these explosions in deep space. Long gamma-ray bursts, also known as GRB, signal the death of a star as it bursts, leaving behind a neutron star or in few cases, a black hole.

According to reports, the photons created from a GRB, released a few million electron volts of energy but the current incident smashed the record as photons created released up to 1 trillion volts. In 2018, the HESS observatory recorded the released photons from the GRB between 100 billion and 440 billion electric volts approximately 10 hours after the initial burst.

However, in January 2019, the two MAGIC telescopes (Major Atmospheric Gamma Imaging Cherenkov Telescope) located on the Canary Island of La Parma detected a different kind of a gamma burst that released protons with 1 trillion electron volts of energy.

However, the newfound information about the two gamma-ray bursts producing photons with 1 trillion volts of energy will enable the team to understand how GRB photons get so much of energy. This particular discovery was helped by the two GRB's from exploding stars in far-off galaxies. According to reports, the explosion in 2019 took 4.5 billion years to reach earth.

