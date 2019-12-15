At Least 14 Dead, 18 Injured In Bus Accident In Nepal, More Casualties Feared

At least 14 people were killed in a bus accident in Sindhupalchowk district in Nepal as it skidded off the road and fell into a gorge along the Araniko Highway on December 15. Among the deceased, three were children, a local newspaper quoted police saying at least 18 got injured in the accident. Injured people have been rushed to the hospitals for the treatment as three of them are in critically condition.

According to the police, 12 people died on the spot after the bus, heading towards Bhaktapur from Kalinchok in Dolakha district, veered off and plunged down from the Chha Kilo area. Police are looking for the driver who fled the scene after the accident. Police suspected that the driver was overspeeding on an under-construction road which led to the fatal accident. The number of casualties is likely to increase and the identity of the victims has not yet been ascertained.

Similar accidents in recent past

Last month, another major accident occurred in Nepal which claimed 17 lives when a passenger bus fell into the Sunkoshi river. The bus crashed into the river when it was travelling to Kathmandu from Maga Deurali in Dolakha district. In the tragic accident, five bodies were trapped inside the bus and rest were recovered from the river. Most of the deceased died on the spot and two succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at Scheer Memorial Hospital in Banepa and Dhulikhel Hospital in Dhulikhel.

In August, a passenger bus fell into the Trishul river in Dhading district in Nepal, killing three people and leaving 16 people injured. The bus was en route to Kathmandu from Malangwa in Sarlahi district when the tragedy struck and 23 people went reportedly missing. Rescue efforts were carried out by teams of the Nepal Army, Armed Police Force and volunteers of the Red Cross Society. The injured were then transported to Rajmarga Community Hospital in Malekhu and a primary health centre in Gajuri for further treatment.

(With inputs from Agencies)