At Least 18 Dead, Dozens Injured In Mexico Tourist Bus Mishap

At least 18 tourists have died and around two dozen others have been injured after a bus plunged into a ravine in Mexico's Nayarit, reported The Straits Times. According to media reports, the Mexico tourist bus accident took place on Saturday (Late evening). Authorities have initiated the rescue operation and have been investigating the cause of the bus accident.

Tourist bus accident in Mexico

While talking about Mexico's tourist bus accident, the civil protection spokesperson, Pedro Nunez said: "The incident took place while the bus was transporting passengers on a 220 km journey from Guadalajara, in the neighbouring state of Jalisco, to the beach destination of Guayabitos in Nayarit." He added: "The bus belonged to the private company." However, the cause of the unfortunate accident has not been known yet, reported the Strait Times. As per Nunez's press briefing statement, all the passengers on board were Mexican nationals.



Earlier, on December 31, 2022, 15 people died and 47 were being treated for their injuries after a bus carrying holiday season tourists flipped on a highway in Mexico’s Pacific coast state of Nayarit, said authorities, on Saturday, reported AP. The rescue operation team in the nearby state of Guanajuato said all the passengers were from the same city, Leon, in that state. According to the local media, the passengers have returned from Guayabitos, a beach town north of Puerto Vallarta. According to the Associated Press, in the past such crashes were often caused by poor maintenance of rental buses, bad weather or highway conditions, or speeding.

