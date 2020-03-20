24 Afghan Security Forces Killed In Insider Attack: Officials

Amid severe political crisis, an insider attack in the military base in southern Afghanistan has reportedly killed at least two dozen security personnel. According to media reports, six police infiltrators started shooting at joint police and army camp around 3.00am (local time) in the southern province of Zabul.

While the Afghan officials have hinted a “connection” of attackers with the Taliban, the militant group has not claimed responsibility for the attack. Afghanistan has already ramped up the defence against the Taliban as it has continued its attack against the Afghan forces even after signing the peace deal with the United States.

Read: COVID-19: India Bans Travellers From Afghanistan, Philippines And Malaysia

Read: Afghan Government Postpones Prisoner Release, Endangers Deal

'Active defence posture'

In a video statement on March 19, acting Defence Minister Asadullah Khalid said that the Taliban has continued high level of violence despite the peace agreement. Khalid added that an active defence posture will reduce the restrictions on ANDSF (Afghan National Defense and Security Forces) and it will allow them to carry out operations against the Taliban plotting attacks against ANDSF.

Controversy over the Presidential fight has also created uncertainty in Afghan politics with former chief executive Abdullah Abdullah also declaring himself as the President of Afghanistan. Government's decision delay to delay prisoners' release has also jeopardised the peace deal.

Read: Afghan Peace Deal: Ashraf Ghani Agrees To Release 1,500 Taliban Prisoners To Initiate Talk

Read: Afghanistan: Abdullah Rejects Ashraf Ghani's Offer Of Power-sharing Deal

(With inputs from agencies)