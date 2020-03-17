COVID-19: India Bans Travellers From Afghanistan, Philippines And Malaysia

Narrowing travel restrictions further in order to contain the spread of Coronavirus, the government on Tuesday, imposed fresh travel restrictions prohibiting the entry of travellers from Afghanistan, Philippines, and Malaysia. All flights coming from these countries have also been suspended.

According to the government notification, the fresh advisory will be brought into implementation from Tuesday at 3 PM onwards. The ban on travelers, is a temporary measure and will be in force till March 31, and will be reviewed subsequently. The Ministry of Health also took to its official Twitter handle and informed about issuing a travel advisory in continuation of the existing travel advisory.

So far, Afghanistan has reported 22 positive Coronavirus cases, there are 142 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines and 553 cases in Malaysia. "In continuation of the travel advisory issued on March 11, the following additional advisory is issued: (i) Travel of passengers from Afghanistan, Philippines, Malaysia to India is prohibited with immediate effect. No flight shall take off from these countries to India after 1500 hours Indian Standard Time (IST)," the notification read.

"This instruction is a temporary measure and shall be in force till 31st March 2020 and will be reviewed subsequently," it added.

Coronavirus in India

According to the latest figures available on Tuesday, the total number of positive cases of Coronavirus in India has soared up to 126 as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Three deaths have been reported in Kalaburagi, Maharashtra, and West Delhi respectively. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15.

Moreover, the Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. The government is also monitoring all suspected cases and has issued preventive advisories.

Taking into consideration the rising number of Coronavirus cases, the Central Government on March 14 decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster." The government has also decided to go into a partial lockdown as it ordered the shut down of all educational institutions, places of social gatherings like swimming pools, spas, gyms, museums, and cultural centres.

(With inputs from ANI)