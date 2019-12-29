At Least 50 People Dead In Bangladesh Due To Cold Weather

At least 50 people have died in Bangladesh as the temperature plummets to its lowest in the year. The cold wave has swept through the country with mercury recording temperature as low as 4.5-degree Celcius in various parts of Bangladesh. Hospitals in Bangladesh have been crowded with people suffering from cold-related health issues. Ayesha Akhter, a senior government official said that 17 people have died of acute respiratory infection, while 33 others died of diarrhoea caused by rotavirus between November 1 to December 28.

Read: Uttarakhand Under Cold Wave, Thick Snow Blanket Covers Badrinath Temple: Picture Inside

Those affected the most are labourers as they lack proper clothing required for winter. Elderly and children are also affected by the current cold wave in the country as these two groups are prone to pneumonia. Flights and other transportations are facing delays due to an increase in thick fog. Authorities have diverted several flights and delayed many others, aviation officials confirmed. Rickshaw pullers are also facing the wrath of winter as they have no choice but to work in harsh conditions.

Read: Cold Wave Grips Punjab And North India, Amritsar Coldest At -0.3 Degree Celsius

Cold wave in India

It's not just Bangladesh, but neighbouring India is also facing bone-chilling temperatures. According to Meteorological Department, Delhi on December 28 recorded the coldest day of the season with the temperature falling as low as 2.4-degree Celcius at around 6:10 am. In fact, this is the second coldest winter Delhi has witnessed since 1901. Entire north India is gripped by the chilled Himalayan winds coming down from the north and moving towards the east, where Bangladesh is.

Read: Uttar Pradesh: Ghaziabad DM Orders Two-day School Holiday Due To Extreme Cold Weather

Scientists say that cold wave in India usually arrives through western disturbance wind system, which also bring rains in northern and northwestern parts of the country. Snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh also affects the intensity of cold wave in nearby areas. Many parts in India are currently gripped under severe cold. Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, north Rajasthan, parts of Bihar and Madhya Pradesh are some of those states.

Read: Intense Cold In Northern States On Christmas, Water Supply Lines Freeze In Srinagar