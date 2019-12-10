At Least Nine Killed And 1,400 Homeless After Cyclone Belna Hits Madagascar

Cyclone Belna has struck northern Madagascar reportedly killing nine and making around 1,400 people homeless. Three were also missing from the first tropical storm of the season, according to the local officials. The tropical cyclone moved into the western town of Soalala which forced more than 1,400 residents to escape their homes as they were destroyed, damaged and flooded according to the Colonel Elack Olivier Andriakaja of the national catastrophe management office on December 10. Andriakaja said that the displaced were shifted to temporary shelters, mosques and district offices and were provided food.

Increase in water levels

He added many roads and government administrative buildings have been damaged. The officials declared that emergency food ration will be delivered to Soalala by sea. The storm blew away more than 80 per cent roofs of the town's residences. According to the reports, the water level is rising across the city. The small French Island of Mayotte has announced a red alert for Cyclone Belna. On December 8, the small island on the Indian Ocean said that the cyclone threatened its quarter of a million people.

Cyclone #Belna made landfall in Soalala district, #Madagascar yesterday displacing people, damaging several houses and public facilities including a hospital and a school.@MadaRedCross teams have been on the ground providing assistance to affected communities. pic.twitter.com/62Mzjl7Oxx — IFRC Africa (@IFRCAfrica) December 10, 2019

Orange and yellow alert issued

According to the latest forecast from Meteo France, the storm is expected to make landfall at the island around 9pm (local time).

According to reports, the French Overseas department has warned citizens to stay indoors and not come out under any circumstances for the duration of the storm. On December 9, the storm is expected to hit the Comoros archipelago and the Madagascar islands afterward. The Comoros archipelago had issued an orange alert while Madagascar had issued yellow alerts. The Mayotte islands have 2,56,000 inhabitants and before the storm had been advised to stock up on provisions and drinking water.

