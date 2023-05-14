At Least Seven Injured, Hospitalised Following Shooting Near US-Mexico Border In Arizona

Seven people were injured and taken to hospital after a shooting took place in the US city of Yuma, Arizona, on Saturday (local time). The incident took place just north of the US-Mexico border in the Southern US state, ABC News reported.

Police received a call about an aggravated assault just before 11 pm on Saturday night. The Yuma Police Department’s Lt. Craig Johnson told the local media that the incident took place on South J. Edward Drive. However, the police made it clear that there was no credible ongoing threat to the community.

The migrants in Yuma

The incident happened days after the US city’s mayor Douglas Nicholls informed the residents that the border patrol is planning to release nearly 300 migrants who recently crossed into the US border. According to the New York Post, the reason behind this was how overwhelmed Customs and Border Protection facilities are. The situation has become worse with the expiration of the Pandemic-era Title 42. Nicholls insisted that migrants entering the city had been “vetted” and had no criminal records. However, the Saturday incident did raise concerns among the authorities.