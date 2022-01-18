At UNSC, India Urges All Sides To Find 'mutually Acceptable Solutions' To Normalise Sudan

India at United Nations Security Council (UNSC) highlighted that the resignation of Sudan Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok shows the "inherent challenges to the transition process."

Pratik Mathur, Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to UNGA, at a UNSC briefing by International Criminal Court on Sudan, asserted that the United Nations-facilitated Sudanese political process is focussed to restore normalcy in the country. He insisted that the UN-facilitated Sudanese political process seeks to keep the transition process on track which is required to be led by Sudanese and "guided by a constructive approach."

"The UN-facilitated intra-Sudanese political process which is aimed at salvaging the situation and keeping the transition process on track needs to be Sudanese-led and guided by a constructive approach," Pratik Mathur said at the UNSC.

Pratik Mathur stated that the transitional government of Sudan has shown willingness to address issues relating to transitional justice. Mathur added that the issues that Sudan's transitional government has shown readiness to issues like having accountability for human rights violations through "truth and reconciliation process".

He expressed hope that the prosecutor will be able to pay a visit to Darfur when he visits Sudan next time in the coming months. Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to UNGA, Pratik Mathur, stressed on the importance that all sides continue to hold talks on issues to find "mutually acceptable solutions".

"It is important that all sides continue to engage on outstanding issues to find mutually acceptable solutions," Pratik Mathur said at the UNSC.

'Sudanese people will overcome the current challenges': Pratik Mathur

In his speech, Pratik Mathur underscored that as the country is heading towards a "peaceful, stable and prosperous future", they need to provide them with the assistance required to redress the issues that happened in the past and promote inter-communal harmony. He emphasised that they need to protect the fundamental rights of the people of Sudan.

Pratik Mathur further stated that they are looking forward to Sudan's completion of transition phase and expressed confidence in the people overcoming the challenges and moving ahead towards "peace and development".

"As we look forward to Sudan's successful completion of the current transition phase, we remain confident that Sudanese people will overcome the current challenges and strive further ahead on their road to peace and development," Pratik Mathur said.

UN begins political process in Sudan

On January 8, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Head of the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan [UNITAMS] Volker Perthes announced that he was formally launching an UN-facilitated intra-Sudanese inclusive political process to end the crisis.

The UNITAMS was launched under the Security Council Resolution in response to requests from the Sudanese leadership to help with the democratic transition in Sudan.

