Aung San Suu Kyi Appears In Prison Uniform In Myanmar's Naypyitaw Court

Myanmar’s ousted leader and Nobel laureate, Aung San Suu Kyi appeared in court wearing a prison uniform. Days after the 76-year-old Nobel laureate was sentenced to four years in prison for inciting and breaching COVID-19 restrictions in the country, pictures emerged on social media showing Suu Kyi in a prison uniform. Her sentence was later reduced to two years in her current, undisclosed location. However, her sentencing which came several months after the February 1 coup, drew fire from the international community including the human rights groups.

The Irrawaddy stated that Myanmar’s former State Counselor Daw appeared in court in Naypyitaw in prison uniform which included a white top and brown longyi on Friday. Apart from jailing Suu Kyi for two years, former Myanmar President Win Myint was also sentenced for the same time period after his sentence was also reduced from four years.

The Southeast Asian media outlet quoted a court source as saying that the Nobel laureate “appeared in court in a white blouse and brown longyi, unlike her normal clothes. She also wore an overcoat as it was cold.” It is to not that Suu Kyi was not handcuffed and was not wearing her normal earring and watch in her rare appearance. The civilian leader is still facing a dozen of charges including five for alleged corruption which amounts to around 100 years in prison.

UN slams 'politically-motivated' sentencing of Suu Kyi

UN human rights chief has lambasted the Myanmar junta for jailing ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi for four years over incitement and violation of COVID-19 protocols. While the sentence has now been reduced to half, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet “deplored” the conviction by a “military-controlled court” and also called for the release of Nobel laureate. Bachelet’s remarks came after it was revealed that Suu Kyi along with Myanmar president Win Myint was jailed after they were put under house arrest following the February coup.

Notably, journalists have been blocked from attending the proceedings that are taking place in the military-built capital. Recently, even Suu Kyi’s lawyers were barred from speaking with the media. Since 1 February, when the junta claimed control of the nation, over 1,000 people have been killed and more than 10,000 arrested in a crackdown dissent. Citizens have organised anti-coup protests across the nation demanding the restoration of the civilian-elected government but have faced harsh retaliation from the military.

(IMAGE: AP)