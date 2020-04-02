Aung San Suu Kyi Joins Facebook For 'swifter Communication' As Myanmar Battles COVID-19

Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar’s de facto leader and State Counsellor, joined Facebook in a bid to spread information about the coronavirus pandemic. In her first message, which was posted on April 1 Suu Kyi wrote that she had taken the step to "communicate faster and more efficiently" about the coronavirus infection that has taken the world in its grip. Myanmar has till now reported 16 cases of COVID-19 infection and one death.

Suu Kyi in her first social media post wrote, "Under the current circumstances, it [her Facebook account] was created in order to communicate with people faster and more efficiently amid COVID-19 pandemic."

In her initial post, the Myanmarese leader also revealed that she had previously been reluctant in joining the social media site. The Myanmar leader wrote, "I had no willingness to join Facebook at first." Soon after she joined, her account was verified by Facebook. As for now, the account has crossed 7,00,000 followers.

Other leaders share information

Meanwhile, other world leaders are also using their social media handles to spread relevant information about the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently shared ways to improve immunity and other relevant information on Twitter. UK Prime minister, Boris Johnson added #StayHomeSavelives to his Twitter handle name. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump recently shared coronavirus guidelines titled ' 30 DAYS TO SLOW THE SPREAD' on Twitter.

I urge you to have a look at the Ayush Ministry protocol, make it a part of your lives and share it with others.



Let’s keep the focus on being healthy. After all, good health is the harbinger of happiness. pic.twitter.com/fZCPFJtwi0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 1, 2020

This impressive new tool from @IHME_UW will help hospitals, policymakers, and the general public better understand and prepare for the #COVID19 response in the U.S. https://t.co/tTd5tEtTRc — Bill Gates (@BillGates) March 29, 2020

