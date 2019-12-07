Australia Bushfires Continue For Weeks, Thick Smoke Chokes Sydney

Thick grey smoke engulfed the skyline and the coast stretching for miles from the fire front at the southwestern edge of Sydney as the bushfires continued for weeks. Sydney, which is also known as the 'Emerald City' for its subtropical beauty is battling with its choking smoke. The bushfires incensed to the north, south, and west since early November have sparked the smoke and ash pushing into the neighbourhoods and to the coastal suburbs more than 50 miles away.

The bushfires have resulted in an alarming level of health and breathing-related problems like Asthmaticsm, irritation in skin and eyes, etc. Schools have cancelled their sports and recess. The government of Australia is refusing to address the threat of climate change. State officials have warned of the dangers. The New South Wales Office of Environment and Heritage said that they are concerned about some of the highest air pollution recorded in the state.

A group of Canadian firefighters is set to arrive in Australia to help battle the intense bushfires in New South Wales and Queensland. Hundreds of homes have been destroyed and the ecosystem has suffered irreparable damages. Last week, the Australian authorities had asked the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre for help. Premier of the Canadian province of Manitoba, Brian Pallister said that they are pleased to help the people of Australia as they too bear the brunt of devastating bushfires. They have selected 21 firefighters who will be stationed in Vancouver before they take off to Australia for a 40-day mission.

The New South Wales Rural Fire Service revealed that they're fighting around 100 bushfires at the moment. The bushfires in eastern Australia have spread across the suburbs of Sydney and the firefighters are struggling to fight the raging fire on the east coast under control. The official weather forecasts on November 14 showed no substantial rain for at least three months. The wildfires in New South Wales and Queensland states have reportedly killed four people, ravaged hundreds of homes, and destroyed around 2.5 million acres (1 million hectares) of farmland and bushes over the past week.

