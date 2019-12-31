Australia Bushfires: Two Killed, One Feared Dead In New South Wales

Bushfires in Australia have claimed at least two more lives, as reported by the Australian authorities on Tuesday. According to New South Wales Police Deputy Commissioner Gary Warboys, the deceased was a father and son duo from Cobargo village in New South Wales. The emergency services also fear the life of a third person, near Narooma, on the state’s southern coast.

Defence forces deployed for help

Meanwhile, in the adjacent state of Victoria, at least four people are missing. The state has witnessed some fiercest fire and more than 2,00,000 hectares of land has been burned in the state’s east. After the premier of Victoria, Daniel Andrews urged Defence minister Linda Reynolds for help, she announced that the Australian Defence Force would deploy helicopters, fixed-wing aircraft and naval vessels to assist in supplying and potentially evacuating people trapped by the Victorian fires.

The NSW rural fire service commissioner, Shane Fitzsimmons said that it was absolutely the state’s worst bushfire season on record as he warned the reality of damage would be clear only once the fire would be contained. He further said that the Australians need to brace themselves to face the annihilation of a considerable number of properties. A significant number of homes have likely been damaged or destroyed right across these eight emergency warning fire areas given the extraordinary nature of fire behaviour.

On Monday, the bushfires claimed the life of a firefighter and severely injured another when their truck rolled over after being hit by extreme winds amid raging bushfires on Monday. As many as 11 emergency fire warnings were put in place in Victoria on Monday night. Meanwhile, South Australia and Tasmania also face the possibility of bushfires.

More than 120 bushfires are still ablaze across the state including eight at an emergency level and crews have been concerned that some blazes in Victoria could jump the border into New South Wales fuelled by a southerly wind. 11 people have been confirmed dead since the start of the fire.