Australia's Catastrophic Bushfires Heading Directly Towards Mogo Zoo

The award-winning Mogo Zoo of the New South Wales (NSW) is in the direct path of Australia’s catastrophic bushfire and animals’ safety has become a huge concern. The Mogo Zoo, near Batemans Bay, is the largest collection of primates along with zebras, white rhinos, lions, tigers and giraffes.

EMERGENCY WARNING - Clyde Mtn (Eurobodalla LGA)

Dangerous fire conditions have been experienced across the south coast today. This footage shows the town of Broulee, south of Batemans Bay, around the middle of the day.#nswfires #nswrfs pic.twitter.com/c8rFIP56ms — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) December 31, 2019

The Clyde Mountain bushfire is threatening the lives inside the zoo which is situated 10 kilometres south of Batemans Bay. Firefighters and trucks are unable to enter the area as the fire has impacted the Batemans Bay and a southerly change, towards the Mogo Zoo, is expected. According to media reports, the animals of Mogo Zoo have been locked up inside and sprinklers are being used to keep the wildlife park wet and damp.

“A strong southerly change is expected across the fireground. This will push the fire in a northerly direction. While you may not be at threat now, the fire may reach your area,” said the NSW Rural Fire Service in an emergency warning.

Death of volunteer firefighter

On December 30, the NSW Rural Fire Service confirmed the death of a volunteer firefighter near Jingellic. Two other firefighters on the same truck suffered burns and are currently treatment at a hospital. It is believed that the truck rolled when it was hit by extreme winds associated with the fire on the Green Valley, Talmalmo Fire, approximately 70km east of Albury. Another vehicle working in the same area was also blown over and the firefighter onboard has been transported to the hospital.

The Rural Fire Service has issued a warning to the residents, ahead of New Year’s Eve, not to conduct their own private fireworks displays as extreme fire danger has been predicted and total fire bans can be implemented. Such declaration prohibits the lighting of all types of outdoor fires and bans certain activities that can cause fires to ignite.

