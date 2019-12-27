'Australians Of The Year'; Netizens Praise Firefighters For Working Around The Clock

As Australia battles an unprecedented fire emergency and a record-breaking heatwave, some families were still able to enjoy a hearty meal in their homes for the Christmas holidays. However, thousands of firefighters and volunteers across the country worked around the clock for the last two days, under the tough weather conditions. The New South Wales Rural Fire Service paid tribute to its members and gave a 'huge shout-out' to all their firefighters who gave up their Christmas and Boxing Day amidst bushfires. More than 2,500 personnel are currently working for the protection of their communities across NSW.

A massive shout out to 100s and 100s of volunteers that gave up their Christmas and Boxing Day to cut lines, backburn, mop up and black out. This is extremely important work to try and contain fires ahead of deteriorating weather early next week. Thank you. #NSWRFS #nswfires pic.twitter.com/TnJA46vN4i — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) December 26, 2019

A huge shout-out to all our firefighters and emergency service officers out helping to contain bush fires this Christmas. More than 2,500 personnel are working to protect communities across NSW today.

Merry Christmas and please stay safe these holidays. #nswrfs #nswfires pic.twitter.com/6xHYiJtQE1 — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) December 25, 2019

Aussies thanked firefighters

Australian citizens took this opportunity to thank the 'Bravehearts' working over holidays only to ensure their safety. One of the internet users even posted a hand-written note by her daughter as thanks to the ones 'battling the front line' of 'angry blazes'. One of the Twitter users called them 'selfless' and said 'there is no greater sacrifice than risking own life for the safety of others. Others called the firefighters as 'legends', 'heroes', and 'Australians of the year'. Most people were seen extending their gratitude to the workers, as well as their families.

Thank you to all those that have been battling the front line , this was dropped by a mum my local page Chrissy wishes this morning , child had drawn unknown to her , shows how deep our thanks extend ( we are not in danger zones ) pic.twitter.com/JRjwmIBqbI — Patricia Thompson (@WeatherHag) December 25, 2019

Merry Christmas Selfless Humans. There’s no bigger sacrifice than giving your own life for the safety of others. May you guys be blessed and protected by the spirit of Christmas! Thankyou for all what you do. — Nao Anthony (@NaoAnthony) December 25, 2019

Every single last one of you are true Aussie legends.... thank you so much for your bravery, determination and massive effort in protecting our communities...



Australia owes you an enormous debt of gratitude and you are all heroes in your own right. — Stu Reeves (@Stillsie) December 25, 2019

