'Australians Of The Year'; Netizens Praise Firefighters For Working Around The Clock

Rest of the World News

Rural Fire Service paid tribute to its members and gave a huge shout-out to all their firefighters who gave up their Christmas, netizens thanked the 'heroes'

Australians

As Australia battles an unprecedented fire emergency and a record-breaking heatwave, some families were still able to enjoy a hearty meal in their homes for the Christmas holidays. However, thousands of firefighters and volunteers across the country worked around the clock for the last two days, under the tough weather conditions. The New South Wales Rural Fire Service paid tribute to its members and gave a 'huge shout-out' to all their firefighters who gave up their Christmas and Boxing Day amidst bushfires. More than 2,500 personnel are currently working for the protection of their communities across NSW. 

Read - French, Australian Academics Jailed In Iran On Hunger Strike

Aussies thanked firefighters

Australian citizens took this opportunity to thank the 'Bravehearts' working over holidays only to ensure their safety. One of the internet users even posted a hand-written note by her daughter as thanks to the ones 'battling the front line' of 'angry blazes'. One of the Twitter users called them 'selfless' and said 'there is no greater sacrifice than risking own life for the safety of others. Others called the firefighters as 'legends', 'heroes', and 'Australians of the year'. Most people were seen extending their gratitude to the workers, as well as their families. 

Read - Australia Launches New Tourism Campaign To Attract Britishers Tired Of Brexit

Read - Australia Firefighters Brace For Extreme Heatwave At Weekend

Read - Wildfire-ravaged Areas Of Australia Get Holiday Relief

