Australia: Ex-Afghan Interpreters Left Behind In Afghanistan At Risk Of Brutal Reprisals

Former Afghan interpreters and other colleagues of the Australian government left behind in the war-ravaged nation after the Taliban takeover, now face a high risk of brutal reprisals, concluded a Senate inquiry. According to The Guardian, a new consensus report stated that despite Australia asking the Afghan nationals to “stand in harm’s way with Australian personnel” but had “left them standing in harm’s way”.

Australia’s final evacuation mission

The inquiry’s interim report, which was written by the Labor chair, Kimberley Kitching, and was not opposed by the government members of the committee, also stated “It is dishonorable". Australia’s final evacuation mission was launched on August 18, 2021, just days after the Taliban reconquered the country and 4,168 people were lifted out of the nation over the period of nine days. The evacuees were carried out by 32 Australian flights including 167 Australian citizens and 2,984 Afghans with approved visas.

The report by the Senate’s foreign affairs, defence, and trade references committee also described the evacuation carried out by Australian government forces and officials as “immense and heroic”. The report expressed gratitude to the ones who had worked in dangerous and high-pressure conditions that were prevailing in Afghanistan after the Taliban take over.

However, the committee also said that it heard “distressing evidence about those who attempted to access the evacuation mission but were unsuccessful”. It added that there were delays related to the procedure in the lead-up to the evacuation and “a large number of individuals and their families remain in Afghanistan at high risk of brutal reprisals from the Taliban because of their association with Australia”. The report also called for the Australian government to show “loyalty” towards the Afghan nationals, who showed the same commitment to work with the foreign nation.

Australian govt to provide 15,000 places for Afghan nationals

The report was tabled in the Australian parliament on Friday and shortly after the same, the Scott Morrison-led government said that it would provide at least 15,000 places for Afghan nationals through the humanitarian and family visa program over four years.

As per The Guardian, the Australian immigration minister, Alex Hawke said that the increased allocation included 10,000 places for Afghan nationals within Australia’s existing humanitarian program and around 5,000 visas within the family stream. The minister also noted that the priority groups would include both former locally engaged employees and their families.

“Today’s announcement of 15,000 places follows our initial allocation of 3,000 places to Afghanistan in August 2021, which as we indicated then, was a floor and not a ceiling,” Hawke said.

“The government will continue to monitor processing numbers and reserves the right to increase the program in future years.”

Image: AP