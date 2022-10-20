Australia Inks Defence Deal With Fiji As US & Allies Attempt To Contain China's Influence

Australia and Fiji have signed a defence deal which grants them permission to deploy troops in each other's territories whenever the need arises. Australia's defence minister Richard Marles held talks with his Fijian counterpart Inia Seruiratu before signing 'Status of Forces Agreement', as per reports from Sputnik. Australia has been attempting to develop closer ties with Pacific island nations as China has been trying to bring the region under its sphere of influence. Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and Tonga are the three nations with whom Australia is seeking closer defence ties.

The announcement of closer defence cooperation between Fiji and Australia came on the heels of a 2 day meeting between the defence ministers of Pacific island nations. The meeting was attended by observers from the US, UK and Japan. “Traditional and non-traditional threats, including grey zone tactics, transnational and cyber-crime, will continue to test our resilience and our ability and proficiency to be adaptable is critical,” said Tonga's prime minister Siaosi Sovaleni, as per Sputnik.

Can China use these island-nations to install military?

The US has been encouraging its partner nations to develop closer relations with nations in the region, out of concern that China might use the island-nations to install military capabilities after bringing the island nations under their sphere of influence. As per a report by the Lowy Institute, China has completed work on repairing the Momote Airport on Manus Island in Papua New Guinea. This airport is close to the Lombrum Naval Base, which was built by the US during the 2nd World War. Back in January, US' Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell raised concerns about America's absence in the region by saying that the US might face a "strategic surprise" in the pacific, as per reports from Politico. Campbell added that the US has not done enough to engage with region and asked Australia to take the lead.

US and partner nations aim to base their pacific island strategy around the the Pacific Islands Forum Boe Declaration, which commits to a rule based international order, upholding the right of member nations to carry on their national affairs without interference from external actors and without coercion. Australia also provides the highest amount of development assistance to Pacific island nations, which aids it in developing closer defence relationships with nations in the region. As per reports from the Economist, US and partners intend to ensure that China does not coerce Pacific island nations to establish military bases in the region.