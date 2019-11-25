Australia Probes Allegations Of Chinese Plot To Spy On Parliament

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on November 25 that the allegations surrounding Zhao a businessman and member of his Liberal Party had been deeply stressful and troubling. He added that he was 'not naive' to the threat of foreign interference as the authorities investigated an alleged plot by China to recruit a businessman and get him elected. According to the reports, Chinese agents had offered Chinese-Australian Bo "Nick" Zhao Aus $1 million to run as a candidate in a federal seat in Melbourne. The 32-year luxury vehicle seller had reportedly disclosed the alleged strategy for him to spy to the Australia Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) last year before he was found dead in a motel room in March.

Morrison said on Monday that the allegations surrounding Zhao were the reason they have toughened the laws and increased the resources to make sure Australia was in the best possible position to deal with any threats that come up their way broadly. PM Morrison also said that the Australian government has never been more determined to keep citizens 'free and safe from foreign interference'. However, he further cautioned anyone landing conclusions about 'these matters'. Mike Burgess, the foreign ASIO Director-General of Security said on November 24 that the allegations are serious and Hostile foreign intelligence activity is continuing to pose a 'real threat to Australia and its security'. Burgess also said that ASIO will confront and counter foreign interference in the nation.

Burgess declined to comment on Zhao's death

ASIO head Mike Burgess said that the agency was previously aware of the matters and has been investigating them actively. Burgess declined to comment as Zhao's death was subject to an inquiry. He added that hostile foreign intelligence activity continues to pose real threats to the nation and its security. Police have been unable to identify how Zhao died.

Andrew Hastie, the Parliamentary intelligence committee chief described the alleged episode in Melbourne as 'surreal'. He said it is important and Australia should be very concerned about this. The claims come just days after a Chinese spy reportedly provided ASIO the identities of China's senior military intelligence officers in Hong Kong and revealed the complete details about how they conducted and funded operations in the city. Beijing has earlier criticised Australia for false allegations that it was intervening in Australia's internal affairs. The revelations are prone to escalate tensions between China and Australia.

