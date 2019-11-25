Australian PM: Allegations Of China Interference 'deeply Disturbing'

The Prime Minister of Australia, Scott Morrison said on November 25 that allegations of a Chinese plot to try and install an agent into the Australian parliament are 'deeply disturbing and troubling'. An Australian media aired accusations that Chinese operatives had offered nearly one million Australian dollars or $679,000 to Melbourne luxury car dealer Bo “Nick” Zhao to run for a parliamentary seat in Canberra. In a rare public statement, the Security Intelligence Organisation said that allegations are already being investigated. The 32-year-old Zhao was found dead in a hotel room in Melbourne after reportedly approaching Australia's counterespionage agency.

“I find the allegations deeply disturbing and troubling,” PM Morrison said at a media conference.

Determined to keep Australians safe

PM Morrison also said that the Australian government has never been more determined to keep citizens 'free and safe from foreign interference'. However, he further cautioned anyone landing conclusions about 'these matters'. Mike Burgess, the foreign ASIO Director-General of Security said on November 24 that the allegations are serious and Hostile foreign intelligence activity is continuing to pose a 'real threat to Australia and its security'. Burgess also said that ASIO will confront and counter foreign interference in the nation.

Reportedly, Rep. Andrew Hastie, the parliamentary intelligence committee chief stressed that this entire case is not just about the cash in a bag given for favours, instead, it includes 'state-sponsored attempt to infiltrate' the Australian parliament using an Australian citizen to run them as an agent of foreign influence in the democratic system. Earlier this month, Hastie also said that he along with a Liberal Party member Sen. James Paterson had been barred from entering China during a study trip because of their criticism of the Chinese government.

Australia and China

The relations between China and Australia are already frosty and the latest revelations came just days after a self-confessed spy whop sought asylum in Australia. The spy also gave ASIO the inside intelligence on how China conducts its interference operations in foreign countries and revealed the identities of Beijing's senior military intelligence officers in Hong Kong. Wang “William” Liqiang even provided detailed accusations of China's attempts of infiltrating and disrupting democratic systems in Australia, Hong Kong and Taiwan. He is would also be the first Chinese intelligence operative to blow Beijing's cover. However, China has discredited Wang saying that he is a fraud wanted by Shanghai police. The Australian government has vowed to protect Wang like any other citizen in Australia under the national law.

(With AP inputs)