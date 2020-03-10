Australia Reports Over 100 Confirmed Cases Of Novel Coronavirus

The total cases of the coronavirus in Australia have reportedly jumped to over 100 as the infection continues to spread across the country, confirmed the Australian Centre for Diseases Control. Thousands are placing themselves under self-quarantine as the public facilities are eventually halting operations and schools are being shut down as per the reports.

Western Australia health minister Roger Cook told the international media that there were six new confirmed cases in the state, and the patients were all kept in isolation. He further added saying that three new WA clinics have been dedicated to testing for novel coronavirus and they remain busy handling the cases sharing the workload of the emergency departments.

Cook said that the schools have been closed down in New South Wales. He further added that the key measure as a containment effort against the pathogen was “upscaling”. With 100 cases detected, there was a need to upscale the resources and the medical practitioners.

Read: White House Says Trump Not Tested For Coronavirus Due To Lack Of Symptoms

Read: UN Report Says Coronavirus Crisis Could Cost World Up To $2 Trillion

Returning travellers must get tested

Speaking about the government’s review of the travel advisories for Australians to Italy, Chief Medical Officer Professor Brendan Murphy said in the international media conference that new measures are in the pipeline. The government was boosting staff dedicated for the coronavirus information hotline as the volume of calls over the past few days soared drastically.

When asked about who should, and who shouldn’t test for the malignant COVID-19, Murphy told the international media reporters that the focus should be on the returning travellers who show acute respiratory symptoms, cough sore throat, and have been exposed to the confirmed cases. He said that the Australian government would not recommend the general public down with flu, cold and throat infection to test for coronavirus. He further added saying that at this time, the government hasn’t discussed measures about a mandatory quarantine of the cities like Italy.

Read: Serie A, All Sport In Italy Halted Because Of Coronavirus Crisis

Read: Coronavirus Outbreak: Panama Confirms First Case Of Deadly Epidemic