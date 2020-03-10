Coronavirus Outbreak: Panama Confirms First Case Of Deadly Epidemic

On March 9, Panama's Health Minister Rosario Turner during a news conference announced Panama's first case of coronavirus. The 40-year-old patient is believed to have contracted the disease during her trip to Spain. The patient is currently in isolation. Spain has reported 1,231 cases and 30 deaths.

More than 4,000 deaths globally

The coronavirus death toll globally has recently crossed the 4,000 mark. 4,027 people globally have died because of the deadly coronavirus. Most of the cases and deaths are still in mainland China but the situation in China seems to be stabilizing there with reports indicating only 19 new cases on March 9. That is a marked improvement compared to just a month ago where there were more than 2,000 cases reported daily.

On the other hand, the outbreak seems to be worsening globally in places like Italy, the US and Germany. Italy has in total reported 9,172 positive cases with the death toll at 463. Germany has declared 1,224 positive coronavirus cases but the death toll remains at 2. The United States, on the other hand, has reported 708 total cases with 27 deaths.

Italy under lockdown

As Italy's death toll from coronavirus cases reach 463, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on March 10 said the government is extending its coronavirus quarantine measures, which include a ban on public gatherings, to the entire country. Speaking at a televised press conference, Conte said people would only be permitted to travel for work or family emergencies.

The leader held that the extreme measure, which will come into effect the following day, was intended to defend the most fragile members of society — the sick and the elderly. Italy's coronavirus death toll jumped on Monday by 97 to 463. It is the worst-hit country after China and has become the virus epicentre in Europe.

Official figures show the number of confirmed infections increase to 9,172 from 7,375. Cases have been recorded from across Italy. The country had previously locked down several provinces in the north, including financial hub Milan and tourist hotspot Venice, affecting close to 16 million people. Conte's recent unprecedented move will affect more than 60 million people.

