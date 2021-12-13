Australia Signs Contract To Purchase 30 Units Of K-9 Howitzer From South Korea

Australia has inked a contract to purchase 30 units of the K-9 Thunder self-propelled howitzer from South Korea, according to the manufacturer. The Australian Army will also get 15 K-10 armoured ammunition resupply vehicles as part of a deal struck between the country's Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group (CASG) and Hanwha Defense Australia, according to Hanwha Defence Australia. Yonhap reported citing an industry source that the contract is valued at 930 billion won ($788 million).

The South Korean-made howitzer has been purchased by Australia for the seventh time. South Korea is also said to be in talks with Egypt to export the howitzer, potentially paving the way for the artillery system's first foray into the Middle Eastern and African markets, according to the media agency. South Korea's Defense Program Acquisition Administration (DAPA) and the CASG inked a memorandum of understanding to deepen ties in the arms procurement sector ahead of a signing ceremony in Canberra during President Moon Jae-visit there.

In a statement, DAPA Chief Kang Eun-ho, announced, "Through the MOU and the K-9 howitzer export deal, both countries also agreed to promote the collaboration of different weapon systems based on the interoperability of the howitzers."

Australia, Korea working very closely together to build reliable, trusted supply chains: Morrison

President Moon Jae-in and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison agreed at the summit in Canberra on Monday to continue working closely to secure a sustainable supply chain of key minerals. Australia is rich in minerals and energy, including iron ore, coal, and liquefied natural gas, and the leaders' agreement is likely to increase South Korea's competitiveness in the electric vehicle and secondary battery industries, which are critical in the transition to a carbon-free future.

"Australia and Korea are already working very closely together to build those reliable, trusted supply chains in these critical minerals and rare earths that we know will power the new energy economy and the global economy into the future," Morrison said in a press conference, following the talks.

On the occasion of the 60th anniversary of established diplomatic ties this year, the leaders also agreed to elevate the bilateral relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership. Moon landed in Canberra on Sunday, becoming the first South Korean president in 12 years to undertake a state visit to Australia. He is also the first foreign leader summoned by the country since the outbreak began, according to officials. Moon and Morrison decided to collaborate in future industry areas relating to carbon-neutral technologies and the hydrogen economy during their discussions.

They also pledged to expand their nations' defence, digital transformation, and pandemic response cooperation in order to contribute to regional stability, peace, and prosperity. Morrison voiced his support for Moon's efforts to bring peace to the Korean Peninsula, including a statement to formally end the 1950-53 Korean War. The presidents agreed on the necessity of discussion and diplomacy for the peninsula's complete denuclearization and long-term peace.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP