Australia’s Most Populous States Hold Back From Relaxing Coronavirus Restrictions

Amidst the deadly coronavirus pandemic, Australia’s most populous states have decided to hold off on easing coronavirus restrictions. According to reports, other Australian states have already begun allowing small businesses to reopen. New South Wales and Victoria, which accounts for two-thirds of Australia’s coronavirus cases have revealed that they will only disclose plans for the reopening of the state next week at the earliest.

As per reports, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison recently outlined a three-stage plan that would remove most of the restrictions by June 1 and see almost 1 million people back to work. In some Australian states, people have been allowed to visit each other as well as hold indoor and outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people.

According to reports, NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard has stated that while the rate of new infections in New South Wales has dropped, the state authorities were still in the midst of drawing up plans for the gradual reopening of the state. While talking to reporters, Hazzard said that while he understood the eagerness of people, he also added that the government's first priority was the safety of the people and that the right balance must be achieved.

Many visiting homes in Australia have already started allowing limited visits starting from this weekend. But precautions are still being taken, all visitors have their temperatures checked and have to show proof of flu vaccinations. According to reports, Australia’s coronavirus death toll remains under 100. The country has reported a total of 1,492 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 276,484 lives worldwide as of May 8. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to over 209 countries and has infected at least 4,029,543 people. Out of the total infections, 1,394,289 have recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives.

