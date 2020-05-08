Australia to ease coronavirus restrictions, PM Morrison announces three step plan

Recent weeks have seen lockdown relaxations in many countries including the UK, Spain, Italy and New Zealand. Australia has also joined the league after the number of coronavirus cases dropped in recent weeks. On May 8, country’s PM Scott Morrisson revealed a three-step plan, to ease down social distancing measures, which is expected to end in July. As of now, the Pacific nation has reported 6,913 cases of infection and 97 deaths.

“You can stay under the doona forever. You’ll never face any danger, but we’ve got to get out from under the doona at some time,” Morrison said at a press briefing using Australian word for a quilt.

Morrison also highlighted that there were fewer than 20 infections each day adding the Australian states and territories had agreed on a road map to remove the curbs. He added that each step would likely be separation by four weeks. He said that states and territories would decide when to implement each step.

Three-step plan

The first stage of the plan would see restaurants and cafes, which are only allowed for takeaway services currently, to reopen. However, a maximum of ten people could only be present at a particular time. The cases would be monitored and if there is no surge in coronavirus infections then the nation would proceed to stage 2. The second stage would include reopening of gyms, cinemas and galleries, although these businesses would only have 20 customers at a time.

This stage would also allow states to open their borders making some interstate movement possible. Stage three, if implemented would allow for the gathering of up to 100 people, reopening of night clubs and would also people to return to work. In addendum, the final stage would also allow for all interstate travel and limited international travel including between Australia and New Zealand. Also, international students would be allowed to return, however, they would need to spend 14 days in quarantine before resuming education.

