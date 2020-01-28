Australia Prepares For More Bushfires As Temperatures About To Soar

With Australia still being plagued by raging wildfires, fire officials on January 28 warned communities in hard-hit eastern states to strengthen fire defence. According to international media reports, the soaring temperatures and winds are yet again set to return and is threatening to reignite some blazes and also start fresh ones. However, firefighters have used several days of cooler, damper weather across to try and gain control of more than 100 blazes before the weather turns.

Warm, dry and windy weather is forecast for today, with a Total Fire Ban in place for the Southern Ranges and widespread Very High fire danger, particularly in the central and south east of the state. Worsening conditions are forecast for later in the week so prepare now. #NSWRFS pic.twitter.com/H22hBdQYJF — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) January 27, 2020

The RFS has further reportedly warned that people should clear their properties of any flammable vegetation and any broken roof tiles should also be repaired to protect houses from airborne embers. Earlier this week, the NSWRFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons also said that firefighters were on 'hightened levels of alert'. While speaking to an international media outlet, Fitzsimmons said there is every potential for flare-ups and new ignitions to come out of some of the fire grounds.

According to reports, the unprecedented bushfires have killed approximately 33 people and has already left thousands of people homeless and thousands of others had to evacuate repeatedly. The blazes have also been followed by extreme weather including intense storms that have battered parts of Australia with giant hail, floods and landslides.

$52 million to revive the tourism industry

Amid the bushfires, Australia also boosted emergency funding for small scale businesses hit by wildfires. The number of tourists planning to visit Australia has also fallen sharply 10-20 per cent since the fire began and it is estimated to lose AUS $4.5 billion ($3 billion) this year, as per the Australian Tourism Export Council (ATEC).

The Australian Government has reportedly decided to pledge $52 million to help revive the tourism industry in the aftermath of the devastating bushfires.

A lot of the bushfires were only recently brought under control after fires scorched an area which is roughly the size of Germany. Heavy rains in Australia that started this week has greatly helped dampen the effects of the fire. However, severe rains had caused major highways in Queensland to close down while New South Wales had been experiencing power cuts.

