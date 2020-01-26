Australian Bushfires Reveal Ancient Water Channels Older Than Egyptian Pyramids

Bushfires in Australia have unveiled extensive water channels in Victoria which was built by indigenous Australians thousands of years ago, international media reported. These water channels were revealed after the bushfires burnt away thick vegetation.

Created more than 6,000 years ago

According to media reports, the water channels which were created by the Gunditjmara people more than 6,000 years ago are older than the Egyptian pyramids. According to the UNESCO, the Budj Bim Cultural Landscape, consisting of channels, weirs and dams were built from volcanic rocks, is one of world’s oldest to the aquaculture system.

Read: Australia Bushfires: 3 Members Of US Crew Dead In Firefighting Plane Crash

Read: Australia's Canberra Airport Closed Due To Increasing Bushfire Threat

Denis Rose, project manager at non-profit group Gunditj Mirring Traditional Owners Aboriginal Corporation speaking to international media said that the system was significantly bigger than what was previously recorded. He added that when they returned to the area, they found a channel hidden in the grass and other vegetation.

He further said that it was about 25 meters in length, which was the fairly substantial size. He also said other new structures resembling channels and ponds were now visible in the burnt landscape. It was a surprise to continually find new ones, he added.

Read: Daniil Medvedev Suffers Gruesome Nose Bleeding During Australian Open Round 2 Match

Read: Sachin Tendulkar Responds With Class To Ricky Ponting's Tweet On Australia Bushfires Match

The water channels were built by the indigenous Australian population using the abundant volcanic rocks from a now-dormant volcano in the area, international media reported.

According to a statement of the UNESCO, Gunditjmara people used the system to redirect and modify waterways to maximize aquaculture yield. It added, “The Budj Bim Cultural Landscape bears exceptional testimony to the cultural traditions, knowledge, practices and ingenuity of the Gunditjmara”.

Meanwhile, Australian authorities have confirmed that three US residents died after a firefighting aircraft crashed in southern New South Wales (NSW) on January 23. NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said that the Large Air Tanker (LAT) crashed in the Snowy Monaro area where it was operating to control the deadly bushfires.

The NSW Rural Fire Service started investigating the incident after the LAT reportedly went missing around 1:30 pm local time and a number of helicopters were deployed to carry out a search operation. Emergency responders found the wreckage after a brief search but the cause of the crash has not been established yet.