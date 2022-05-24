Australia To Host 2023 QUAD Leaders Summit, Announces PM Anthony Albanese

Newly elected Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, on Tuesday, announced Canberra will host the next 2023 QUAD leaders summit. The announcement came after Albanese concluded a high-level meeting with the QUAD leaders -- US President Joe Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday. In a statement released after the meeting, Albanese said the new Australian Government's priorities align with the QUAD agenda—taking action on climate change and building a stronger and more resilient Indo-Pacific region. The Australian leader also affirmed that the bloc will make sure to bring better economic security, better cybersecurity, better energy security and better environmental and health security.

Today I had the pleasure of meeting with PM Kishida @JPN_PMO, @POTUS and @narendramodi at the Quad Summit in Tokyo. We affirmed our shared commitment to the Quad, and to a free, open and resilient Indo-Pacific. I look forward to hosting Quad Leaders in Australia in 2023. pic.twitter.com/pQ97B1nufQ — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) May 24, 2022

Albanese said Australia will set a new target to reduce emissions by 43% by 2030. Earlier, the country had set the target to achieve net zero emission by 2050. Speaking at the Japan-U.S.-Australia-India Fellowship Founding Celebration event in Tokyo, Albanese stressed the importance of the free, open, and resilient Indo-Pacific region. He further stressed working on the key sectors like climate and security of the Indo-Pacific region. "And as we gather today, I acknowledge all that the Quad has achieved. Standing together for a free, open, and resilient Indo-Pacific region. And working together to tackle the biggest challenges of our time, including climate change and the security of our region," the Australian Prime Minister said in Tokyo.

Australian PM vows to build more cooperative Indo-Pacific region

"Today, we look ahead to the work we're yet to do. As the Indo-Pacific is reshaped, our Quad partnership is needed now more than ever to meet the challenges and threats of a less certain world, to shape that world for the better, and build a stronger, more cooperative Indo-Pacific region that respects sovereignty," he added. Notably, the leaders of four nations-- US, India, Japan, and Australia are currently in Japan's national capital to attend the QUAD summit. It is to note that the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) is a partnership of four nations (Australia, India, Japan and the US), each of whom share a commitment to openness, transparency and challenges coming out of the current global order.

Image: AP