Australian Man Tasered By Police After Attacking Staff Over Toilet Roll

Rest of the World News

Australian police reportedly said on March 5 that a fight over toilet paper ended with a man being tasered, amid the fears of new coronavirus outbreak.

Australian

Australian police reportedly said on March 5 that a fight over toilet paper amid the fears of coronavirus outbreak ended with a man being tasered. According to the reports, police were called to the store in the New South Wales town of Tamworth, which is situated four hours north of Sydney after a man allegedly lashed out and attacked another customer and a worker. More than 50 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Australia so far which includes an eight-month-old baby in Adelaide, as per reports.

READ: Coronavirus: Delhi Govt Orders Closure Of All Primary Schools Till March 31

Coronavirus fears have resulted in increased sales of some products such as hand sanitisers, face masks, toilet papers, etc. But the supermarkets and manufacturers urged the customers to keep calm ensuring that deliveries were increasing to compensate for the demand. Attorney General of Australia reportedly said that the nation will be using rarely known biosecurity law to keep a curb and restrict the movements of the people suspected of having the coronavirus. On March 1, Australia confirmed its first community transmission of coronavirus after a doctor contracted it, as per reports. The health officials have commented that the unidentified doctor does not have any overseas travel record in months and had not treated any of the other confirmed cases, as per reports. 

READ: Coronavirus Outbreak: People Are Googling 'homemade Sanitizer' Amid Scarcity

52 confirmed cases

Attorney-General Christian Porter reportedly said amid coronavirus outbreak the government is planning to expand the use of a rarely used law that would either designate some places or place the patient in home detention. Porter told the media that under this biosecurity act, people would not be allowed for movements from persons in and out of particular places. Meanwhile, Australia's Department of Health has reported 52 confirmed cases of deadly coronavirus on March 3 as the fatal pathogen has now spread to over 60 countries with more than 95,000 confirmed cases and has claimed more than 3,000 lives worldwide.

READ: North Korean Leader Sends Letter To S Korea Expressing Condolences Over Coronavirus Crisis

READ: Coronavirus Outbreak: South Korea Designates Third City As 'specialised Care Zone'

