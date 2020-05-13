Australia's Minister Says China's Meat Import Ban Unrelated To COVID-19 Investigation

Australian Trade Minister Simon Birmingham has said that China’s move to ban meat imports is not related to Australia’s call for COVID-19 investigation. He added that they did not see a relationship between the two and would expect that no other country sees it that way either. On May 12, China suspended imports from four Australian abattoirs. Previously, the Asian giant slapped 80 per cent tariffs on Australian barley.

Birmingham reportedly expressed concerns about China’s decision to suspend imports and revealed that they were made due to issues relating to labelling and health certificate requirements. He also said that it was "disappointing" that he did not receive any notifications about minor technical breaches prior to suspensions taking effects. According to reports, China is Australia's number one market for beef, accounting for 30 per cent.

Morrison calls for an inquiry

The relations between Canberra and Beijing were affected when last month Australian PM Scott Morrison called for an inquiry into the coronavirus outbreak. Morrison has been trying to gather international support to launch an investigation into the origin and course of the virus outbreak. However, he also insisted that though his call was not an attempt to target China, an independent assessment would seem entirely reasonable and sensible given the extraordinary impact and implications. The Chinese suspension has raised concerns about China boycotting Australian beef, wine, tourism and universities in response to Canberra’s push for the coronavirus inquiry.

Earlier, Morrison also said that all the members of the World Health Organisation (WHO) should cooperate with the proposed independent inquiry into the spread of coronavirus, international media reported. He said that the inquiry into the virus outbreak is necessary so that the world can learn the lessons. The 51-year-old leader opined that review and information gathered by independent public inspectors can undoubtedly save lives.

