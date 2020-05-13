'Koala Distancing': Australian Vets Give Native Wildlife Touch To Social Distancing Norm

A veterinary hospital in Sydney has issued a unique social distancing guideline for its staff members, asking them to 'stay four koalas apart', which would be approximately 6 feet in distance, in a bid to remind people of the native marsupials who were among the worst affected species during the recent Australian bushfire.

As the world continues to struggle against the coronavirus pandemic, the university hospital has placed posters around the campus asking people to maintain social distancing following the 'four koalas apart' rule as the institution continues to treat sick animals.

Read: DIAL Gears Up For Post Lockdown Days, With Focus On Maintaining Social Distancing Norms

Read: ‘Desi Jugaad’: Milkman Lauded For His Innovative Technique To Maintain Social Distancing

New Koala Distancing COVID-19 Guidelines

According to reports, the University of Sydney’s veterinary teaching hospital has divided its workforce into two shifts, with sanitisation measures being taken between the shifts to minimise the risk of infection. The teaching hospital is also conducting online classes for its students so they can complete their training and make way for the next class.

According to the university hospital website, the management has put extra hygiene practices in place. The hospital has asked pet parents to stay in their cars while their pets receive treatment so that no outside germs could enter the premises.

The hospital has asked people to keep their pets near the door, where a staff member comes and picks the animal after cleaning its cage. Pet parents have been asked to consult problems with doctors over the phone or via FaceTime to limit the physical contact between hospital staff and the general population.

The hospital, however, has made an exception for critically ill patients allowing one or two family members to come into the building only if they are wearing proper personal protective equipment and are adhering to the rules. If a pet needs to be admitted to the hospital, a member of staff will contact the family before admission and will email a consent form that needs to be emailed back before arriving at the hospital.

Australian Koalas

Following the devastating Australian bushfire that lasted for more than two months, an estimated 5,000 koalas died in New South Wales (NSW) region of the country.

According to the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW), 12 percent of the animal's population in NSW alone died in the wildfires while others lost their habitats.

(Image Credit: AP)

Read: Hong Kong Tycoon Says Easing Social Distancing Measures Is Good News For Bars, Restaurants

Read: New Zealand Police Receive Over 1,200 Reports Of People Breaking Social Distancing Rules

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.