Australian PM Scott Morrison Says Borders Will Not Reopen 'anytime Soon'

Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison has reportedly said on May 25 that the country will not reopen its borders anytime soon. He added that the country will continue its talks with New Zealand for a trans-Tasman safe travel zone. Morrison reportedly said that he was speaking to New Zealand's PM Jacinda Ardern and will continue to have their discussions about the trans-Tasman safe travel zone.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison earlier said that the citizens might be able to have an interstate holiday in just two months. After a National Cabinet meeting, Morrison reportedly said that as the borders fall internally, Australians can hopefully soon return to domestic holidays and move around the country more widely, and particularly with school holidays coming up again in July.

Morrison said that the net tourism imports to Australia is just over $20 billion a year and now that international flights won’t be allowed for a ‘long time’, the budget is up for grabs for Australian domestic tourism operators. However, he also said that the state and territory leaders will be deciding the restrictions and border reopening.

Government to ease lockdown restrictions

As the Australian government plans to ease lockdown measures, health officials reportedly reminded people to maintain social distancing measures and increase testing to prevent a ‘second wave’ of infections. While speaking to an international media outlet, NSW health minister Brad Hazzard said that as the state is moving forward and relaxing restrictions, it is absolutely crucial that people come forward for testing if they have the slightest hint of any respiratory issues.

Hazzard added that with freeing up restrictions, particularly around clubs and hotels, young people who may think they are ‘invincible’ are actually not invincible. He urged youngsters to get tested as soon as they notice any symptom of COVID-19. Currently, as per a media report, NSW has a total of 3,086 coronavirus cases and has recorded nearly half the country’s total deaths. Australia has brought its coronavirus outbreak largely under control as it only has just over 7,000 cases and the virus has claimed nearly 102 lives in the country. The country is also reporting fewer than 20 new COVID-19 cases each day and has committed to removing most social distancing restrictions by July to revive an ailing economy.

(Image Credit: AP)