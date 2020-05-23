Australia Urges Younger People To Get COVID-19 Tests As It Prepares To Ease Restrictions

While Australia is recording a lower number of coronavirus cases, authorities urged younger people to get tested as it prepares to further loosen the restrictions on pubs and restaurants. According to an international media report, New South Wales, which is Australia’s most populous state, also recorded just three new cases on May 22 and now the NSW authorities plan to let pubs and restaurants host up to 50 seated patrons from June 1.

As the NSW government plans to ease lockdown measures, health officials reportedly reminded people to maintain distancing measures and increase testing to prevent a ‘second wave’ of infections. While speaking to an international media outlet, NSW health minister Brad Hazzard said that as the state is moving forward and relaxing restrictions, it is absolutely crucial that people come forward for testing if they have the slightest hint of any respiratory issues.

Hazzard added that with freeing up restrictions, particularly around clubs and hotels, young people who may think they are ‘invincible’ are actually not invincible. He urged youngsters to get tested as soon as they notice any symptom of COVID-19. Currently, as per a media report, NSW has a total of 3,086 coronavirus cases and has recorded nearly half the country’s total deaths.

COVID-19 outbreak

Australia has brought its coronavirus outbreak largely under control as it only has just over 7,000 cases and the virus has claimed nearly 102 lives in the country. The country is also reporting fewer than 20 new COVID-19 cases each day and has committed to removing most social distancing restrictions by July to revive an ailing economy.

With relatively low numbers and deaths, the country implemented a three-step plan to remove the remains restrictions and to ease the lockdown measures. The NSW Government will not be afraid to move more quickly to support business, Premier Gladys Berejiklian was quoted saying, adding that restrictions could be eased even further if businesses could prove it was safe. NSW state wanted to work with industry to encourage them to put forward their plans so that the businesses and jobs in NSW could resume in a safe way, she told a press conference.

(Image credit: AP)

