Australia’s Bondi Beach To Reopen After Six Weeks Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Australia's popular Bondi Beach will reportedly reopen next week for the surfers and swimmers after six weeks closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, the officials announced as of April 21. The white sands will, however, remain restricted to the sunbathers, joggers, and families for the public to adhere to the social distancing protocol, as per the media reports.

Paula Masselos, mayor of Waverley, told the press conference that the locals could return to the oceans via the access points from April 28 onwards. He added that the corridors would provide safe passage into the water for the swim and the surf only. No gathering or lingering on the beaches would legally be permitted on the sand area, which will be sealed off. Only water exercise would be permitted, he further continued. Masselos said that the elders would not be allowed to run or walk or bring kids to the beach keeping the health safety of the kids in mind.

Bondi declared COVID-19 “hotspot”

Earlier, the area was declared as the COVID-19 “hotspot” after over 180 cases of the novel coronavirus were detected on the beach that prompted the health authorities to establish a clinical testing facility, confirmed reports. The patients majorly were the swimmers and the backpackers who were mostly the non-residents. Masselos further told the press briefing that the initial reopening would be monitored by the government, and people will have to stringently adhere to public health rules. He warned that in case people hoarded the beaches in huge numbers, he would have to, unfortunately, shut down the beaches once more.

Popular beaches of Coogee and Maroubra, reportedly opened to the public as of April 20, the authorities, however, made sure that people did not gather at one spot while making announcements on the loudspeakers. Earlier, several photos of Bondi emerged when a large crowd gathered in parts of Sydney on the beaches during the strict regulations against the public assembly. Therefore, the Australian government resorted to stricter measures and closed down the beaches to stem the spread of the disease, as per the reports.

